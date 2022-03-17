ApeCoin Trading Up 906.9% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 906.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00024551 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $55.78 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 906.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

