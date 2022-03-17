Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) is Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,510 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital makes up approximately 3.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 239,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APSG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

