Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $2,663,100.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $168.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

