Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Howard E. Woolley Purchases 1,670 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 120,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

