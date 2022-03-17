Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Howard E. Woolley Purchases 1,670 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
