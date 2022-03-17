Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 2,327,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,799. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.