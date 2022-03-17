Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

