Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ARDC stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

