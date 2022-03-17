Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ARTL opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

