Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,217 shares of company stock worth $22,099,949. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.67. 975,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.