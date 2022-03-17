Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Holdings Trimmed by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 109,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABG traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. 348,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,761. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

