Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.45. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

