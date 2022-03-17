Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,626.50.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $293.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $232.14 and a 12 month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

