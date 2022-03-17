Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 5,822 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

