Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 483,113 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 286,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.