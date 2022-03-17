ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ASAZY traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 274,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

