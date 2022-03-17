AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 8.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 13,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,163,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

