AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 8.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 13,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,163,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
