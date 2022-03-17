Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of ATNX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 728,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,256. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

