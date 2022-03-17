Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Athersys by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 293,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

