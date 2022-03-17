Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.53.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Athersys (Get Rating)
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.