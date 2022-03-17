ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Up 2.5%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATIF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATIF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

