Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Atlanticus by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

