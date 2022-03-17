Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATCX opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,629.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.