aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 82,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

