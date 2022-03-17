AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 63.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

