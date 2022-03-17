Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

