Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 366,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,400. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.