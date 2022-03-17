AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

