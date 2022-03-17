Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock remained flat at $$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 655,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,401. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

