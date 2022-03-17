Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 520 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AV. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.09) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

LON:AV opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

