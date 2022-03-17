Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

