Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Major Shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe Purchases 3,141,361 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

