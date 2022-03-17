Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Major Shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe Purchases 3,141,361 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
