Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $193.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.46. 13,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $8,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

