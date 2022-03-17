AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. AZZ has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

