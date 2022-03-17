Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

