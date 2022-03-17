Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

