Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.82 ($4.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.07) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

