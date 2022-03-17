Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,477,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,833,992. The company has a market capitalization of $345.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

