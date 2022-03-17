Bank of America Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $132.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $164.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

