Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 419,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.