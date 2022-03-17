Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Herc worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI opened at $158.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.