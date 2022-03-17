Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.65 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

KW stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

