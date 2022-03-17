Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,818 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of MicroStrategy worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $428.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.16.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.