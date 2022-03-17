Barclays Cuts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 800

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.38) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.87) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 879.38 ($11.44).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 772.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09).

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($259,707.41).

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.