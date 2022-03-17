Barclays Cuts Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 800

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

