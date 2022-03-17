Barclays Raises Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 556

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 516 ($6.71) to GBX 556 ($7.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 429.50 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 392.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. Redde Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 298 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.95).

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

