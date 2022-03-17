Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.78) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.63) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.55).

GSK opened at GBX 1,581.80 ($20.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £80.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.94), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,482.57).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

