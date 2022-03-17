Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($26.50) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,466 ($32.07).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 1,918.40 ($24.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.05).

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.53), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,040,312.09).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.