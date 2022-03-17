Basic Attention Token Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $346.62 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,812,315 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

