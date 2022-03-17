Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 306,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.