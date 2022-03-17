Beam Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,220 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the average volume of 482 put options.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

