Benchmark Begins Coverage on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

